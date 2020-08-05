Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,816 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

CLOU stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

