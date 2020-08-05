Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $24,272,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.