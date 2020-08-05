Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

