Bank of America Downgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Underperform

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

