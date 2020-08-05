Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $70.00 at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of FND stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $319,949,005. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,635,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 216.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $31,069,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

