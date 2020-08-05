Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altice reported healthy second-quarter 2020 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded solid customer additions driven by resilience in the business model and is likely to continue this growth momentum in the second half of the year. The company has boosted its market position with the launch of an advanced advertising tool, a4. It is building a fiber network to deliver broadband speed of 10 Gbps, underscoring its investment in technology. However, high programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints might hamper its growth potential. It is also susceptible to risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.”

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

ATUS stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,158,846 shares of company stock worth $101,790,568. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 81,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,501,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

