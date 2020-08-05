Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $24,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,158,846 shares of company stock worth $101,790,568. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

