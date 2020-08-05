AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $132.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

ATR opened at $118.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

