AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $111.00 at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

