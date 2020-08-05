State Street Corp Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ABB by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

