State Street Corp Lowers Position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Global Indemnity worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global Indemnity by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 38.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Shares of GBLI opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Global Indemnity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Global Indemnity Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.