State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Inseego worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inseego by 339.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inseego by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,860 shares of company stock worth $737,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.16.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

