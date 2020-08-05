Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

