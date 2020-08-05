State Street Corp Has $5.26 Million Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Territorial Bancorp worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

