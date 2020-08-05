Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,694,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

