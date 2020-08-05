Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Jennifer Warawa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DRTT. ValuEngine raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. DIRTT Environmental has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million and a PE ratio of -20.87.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

