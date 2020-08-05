-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

SILK stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.64. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $754,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,673 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,357.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 98,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.