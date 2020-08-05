Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,802,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

