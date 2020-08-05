1,804 Shares in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. B. Riley upped their price target on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of INSW opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. International Seaways Inc has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

