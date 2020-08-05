Morgan Stanley Sells 1,802 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 294,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $166,646. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.91 million, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.