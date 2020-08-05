Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,428,678 shares of company stock valued at $83,171,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.