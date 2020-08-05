Morgan Stanley Sells 21,155 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Bel Fuse worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 12.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 30.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

BELFB opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.68. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

