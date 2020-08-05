Morgan Stanley Sells 13,793 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Merchants Bancorp worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of MBIN opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

