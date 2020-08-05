Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

