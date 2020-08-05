Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 285,641 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

