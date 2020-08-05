Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

