Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

