Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 505,524.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $513,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.