Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

