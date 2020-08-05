Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 847.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in South State in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in South State in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

South State stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

