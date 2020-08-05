Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

