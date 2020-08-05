First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

