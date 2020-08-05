Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $8,448,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

