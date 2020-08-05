Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,683 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

