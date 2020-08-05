PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MFDX opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.