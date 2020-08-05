Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 308,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

