Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $215.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

