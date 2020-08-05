Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $793.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $794.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.16.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

