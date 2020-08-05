Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gentex Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gentex Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in South State Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in South State Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report