Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

