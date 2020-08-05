Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,416,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 513,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

