Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SLM were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.