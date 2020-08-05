Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5,260.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

