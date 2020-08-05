SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SkyWest by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

