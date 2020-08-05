Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.