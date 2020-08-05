Strs Ohio Purchases 7,381 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 62.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at $241,974,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $1,431,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,508,855.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,170 shares of company stock valued at $18,165,168. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

