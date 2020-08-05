Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,891 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $256.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average is $227.73. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $256.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

