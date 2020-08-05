Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,156.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonos were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,951.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

