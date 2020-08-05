81,400 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLUU stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

