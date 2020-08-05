Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,950 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

