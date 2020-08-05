John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

JBT opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

